PMO Fake ID Case: Police Question Accused's Father, A Stockbroker, For Three Hours

Police questioned Premal Parekh, father of accused Rohan Parekh, for nearly three hours in connection with the alleged fake PMO identity card case, NDTV reported.

Premal Parekh, who runs OHM Stock Broker, a consultancy firm linked to the stock market, was questioned by investigators as they continued to probe how his son allegedly managed to project himself as a PMO employee.

According to NDTV, police have found that Rohan Parekh had told his father that he had secured a job with the Prime Minister's Office. However, the investigation has so far found no email from the PMO confirming or communicating any such appointment.

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The discrepancy has become a key part of the investigation as police seek to establish what Rohan told his family about his alleged association with the PMO and when his father became aware of the claims.

NDTV reported that Premal Parekh's professional background is in the stock market, while Rohan's uncle is involved in a drone-related business. The uncle's business is located at Poonam Chambers.

Earlier police on Tuesday said that two people were detained from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event.

According to Mumbai Police, one of the detained individuals, a 24-year-old man, allegedly identified himself as an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). A fake PMO identity card was reportedly recovered from him.

According to NDTV, police said the man was accompanied by a bodyguard, from whom a gun was recovered. Both individuals were detained and an inquiry was initiated.

Rohan Premal Parikh, one of the accused told a court that he was himself allegedly duped by a man who promised him a job in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

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According to NDTV, Parikh, 24, was produced before the Killa Court, where his lawyer argued that his client may have been a victim of a larger conspiracy involving people allegedly impersonating PMO officials.

According to the defence, a man identified as Tarun Kapoor approached Parikh with an offer of an advisory role in the PMO. Parikh was allegedly sent emails concerning defence acquisition policy and was provided an official-looking offer letter, an identity card and a letter purportedly bearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's signature.

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