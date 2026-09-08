'Attack On One Is An Attack On All': Why Pakistan Isn't Defending Saudi Arabia From Houthis

Saudi Arabia's southern region came under a fresh wave of Houthi attacks on Tuesday, leaving more than 70 people injured and triggering fires at several oil facilities and utilities. The escalation has also put the spotlight on the recently signed defence pact between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey.

Signed in August in Mecca, the agreement states that aggression against any one of the three countries would be treated as an attack on all. That language has drawn comparisons with NATO's collective-defence principle under Article 5. But the pact does not appear to carry the same automatic military obligation.

The statement announcing the agreement did not specify what military action each member would be required to take if another signatory came under attack. A Turkish official has also described the arrangement as defensive and said it would not override the three countries' existing agreements with other states.

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This ambiguity gives Pakistan considerable flexibility in deciding how it responds to attacks on Saudi territory.

Not a NATO-style commitment

Michael Kugelman, a South Asia analyst, argued in an Atlantic Council article that the agreement should not be seen as the emergence of a NATO-style military alliance.

“This agreement is not a NATO-like alliance, and it does not signal a discrete new regional bloc. But that does not mean it is not significant,” Kugelman wrote.

Saudi Arabia already had a mutual defence agreement with Pakistan dating to September 2025 and is also covered by collective defence arrangements involving the Gulf Cooperation Council. Yet, as Kugelman noted, these agreements have not translated into an automatic military response.

Pakistan is already providing security support to Saudi Arabia. According to reports, Islamabad has deployed around 8,000 troops, along with fighter jets, drones and air-defence systems, while also providing training and technical assistance.

Under the new pact, Pakistan could therefore respond through air defence, intelligence, training or other security support without directly entering combat against the Houthis.

Why Pakistan is cautious

Islamabad also has reasons to avoid being pulled deeper into the Middle East conflict. Pakistan shares a border with Iran and has sought to maintain relations with Tehran while positioning itself as a potential mediator in regional tensions.

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Its leadership has condemned the Houthi attacks, but Pakistan has also played down suggestions that its nuclear deterrent extends to Saudi Arabia. Pakistani officials previously said nuclear weapons were “not on the radar” while discussing the 2025 Saudi-Pakistan agreement.

The Houthi strikes now pose a political test for the three-way pact. For Pakistan, the challenge is to demonstrate solidarity with Riyadh without being drawn into a wider conflict.

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