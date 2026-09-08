'War In AI': Internet Roasts Pakistan's Fake Operation Sindoor Propaganda Video

Pakistan has released an AI-generated video depicting its air force carrying out a series of dramatic attacks against Indian military and strategic targets during Operation Sindoor. The video has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism and ridicule from users who have described it as propaganda.

Titled Fizaon Ke Pasbaan, the video portrays the Pakistan Air Force carrying out a series of sweeping operations, including allegedly jamming satellites, disrupting fuel supplies and knocking out parts of India's power grid.

One graphic featured in the clip claims that 32 Indian bases were hit and that two S-400 air defence systems were destroyed. It also claims the destruction of four Rafale fighter jets, one Sukhoi-30MKI, one MiG-29, one Mirage 2000 and one Heron drone.

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The AI-generated visuals further depict attacks on strategic locations, including Parliament, Kandla Port and INS Vikrant.

The video has triggered a wave of reactions online, with users questioning its authenticity and accusing Pakistan of using AI-generated visuals to shape the narrative around Operation Sindoor.

"Not a single piece of real footage showing what they actually destroyed. The entire video is AI generated, making it look like they wiped out whole India. WAR IN AI, VICTORY IN IMAGINATION," one user wrote.

Another user pointed out what they described as a spelling error in the video's graphics.

A third user mocked the production, writing that it appeared as if "the entire defense budget went into buying a Canva Pro subscription."

Another social media user said the video appeared to be an attempt to "save face".

The reaction comes amid an ongoing information battle between India and Pakistan over competing narratives surrounding Operation Sindoor.

Following Operation Sindoor, India released visuals during its media briefings showing strikes on what it identified as terror infrastructure in Pakistan. New Delhi also released footage showing damage to several Pakistani military installations.

India subsequently shared satellite imagery showing damage to runways and hangars at Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan, Bholari and Sargodha.

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Pakistan's claim that an Indian S-400 system had been destroyed was also challenged after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Force Station following the conflict and was seen addressing Indian Air Force personnel near an S-400 system.

The Pakistani video also comes shortly after Discovery released a two-part documentary, Declassified: Operation Sindoor, featuring accounts from Indian military officials involved in the operation.

The documentary included previously unseen footage from the operation and showed the damage caused to Pakistani military infrastructure, adding another layer to the competing narratives emerging from both sides.

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