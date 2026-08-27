Why Did Imagicaaworld Entertainment Share Price Hit 20% Upper Circuit?

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Share Price Today: Imagicaaworld Entertainment shares were locked in a 20% upper circuit on Thursday, with the stock hitting an intraday high of Rs 60.22 per share, amid heavy trading volumes.

At 1:55 pm, Imagicaaworld Entertainment shares were locked at the 20% upper circuit at Rs 60.22 apiece. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.33% lower at around 77,215 levels.

The stock's 52-week low stands at Rs 37.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Stock Sees Heavy Trading Volumes

The sharp move in Imagicaaworld Entertainment shares was accompanied by heavy trading activity.

On the BSE, around 14.35 lakh shares changed hands, representing a turnover of approximately Rs 8.35 crore. On the NSE, nearly 312.25 lakh shares were traded, with turnover standing at around Rs 181.73 crore.

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Imagicaaworld Entertainment Q1FY27 Results

The company's strong Q1 performance appears to have supported investor sentiment.

Revenue from operations increased 19.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,776 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 1,481 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company attributed the growth to robust footfalls, an extended summer season and healthy demand across its parks.

EBITDA rose 24.1% YoY to Rs 901 crore from Rs 726 crore. EBITDA margin improved by 170 basis points to 50.7% from 49%, reflecting operating leverage and continued cost efficiencies.

Profit after tax (PAT) jumped 29.9% YoY to Rs 575.7 crore from Rs 443.1 crore. PAT margin expanded to 32.4% from 29.9%.

Rs 50 Crore Investment in Shanku's Water Park

Imagicaaworld has announced an investment of Rs 50 crore for a 50.002% stake in Mehsana Next Parks Private Limited, the special purpose vehicle that owns and operates Shanku's Water Park in Mehsana, Gujarat.

The company will also partner with the existing owners to expand the park's offerings and undertake its operations and maintenance. It will earn management fees in the range of 6%-10%.

Imagicaaworld also plans to rebrand the park as Aqua Imagicaa, leveraging the brand's existing recall.

Hello Park Expansion

The company is also expanding into the indoor entertainment segment through its **Hello Park** format.

It has signed letters of intent for two locations:

-- Hyderabad: The first Hello Park will be located at Lake Shore Y Junction Mall and will span around 10,000 sq ft. The centre is targeted to open before the year-end festive season.

-- Surat: The second location has been finalised at the upcoming Phoenix Mall development and will cover around 9,000 sq ft.

The company expects the indoor entertainment business to complement its outdoor parks, support year-round customer engagement and provide a scalable growth opportunity across urban markets.

What Did Management Say?

Jai Malpani, Managing Director, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, said the company began FY27 on a strong note, with revenue growing around 20% YoY to Rs 1,776 crore in the first quarter.

He said the performance was driven by healthy demand across the company's catchment areas, strong peak-season footfalls and an extended summer.

Malpani also highlighted the Shanku's Water Park acquisition and the planned expansion into indoor entertainment through Hello Park as key components of the company's growth strategy.

According to the management, the broader portfolio across destination parks, regional water parks, indoor entertainment and experiential attractions is aimed at reducing seasonality, broadening the revenue base and creating a more diversified entertainment platform.

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