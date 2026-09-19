Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 30: Nivin Pauly's Family Drama Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continued its box office run as it entered its fifth week. The Malayalam film remained steady in theatres, with audiences continuing to show interest in the family drama.

Box Office Collection Day 30

On Day 30, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has collected Rs 82 lakh net in India so far from 642 shows, with 36% occupancy. According to Sacnilk data, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 154.05 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 179.88 crore. Final figures for the day are awaited.

The Malayalam version earned Rs 147.09 crore at 58.7% occupancy. The Telugu version collected Rs 3.67 crore at 30.2% occupancy, while the Tamil version earned Rs 3.29 crore at 28.6% occupancy.

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Box Office Summary

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit began its theatrical run with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1. The film went on to collect Rs 52.30 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 49.85 crore in Week 2.

During its third week, the film added Rs 33.30 crore to its India net collection. The fourth week contributed another Rs 16.75 crore, taking the total to Rs 152.30 crore by the end of Day 28.

On Day 29, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit earned Rs 1.03 crore. With Rs 82 lakh recorded so far on Day 30, the report stated.

About Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film also features Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The story revolves around Ashley, who returns home after living abroad. A wedding in her neighbourhood brings back memories of her first love, Justin. The film explores themes of love, family, old memories and second chances.

Vishnu Vijay has composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu handled the cinematography and Akash Joseph Varghese served as the editor. The Malayalam romantic comedy was released in theatres on August 21, 2026.

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