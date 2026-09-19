Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 30: Ravi Teja Starrer Continues Its Earnings As It Completes Month-Long Theatrical Run

Irumudi continued its theatrical journey into its fifth week, holding on to its presence at the box office. The Ravi Teja starrer has maintained its run in cinemas even as it reaches another milestone in its release.

Day 30 Box Office Collection

The Ravi Teja starrer has collected Rs 54 lakh net in India on Day 30 so far. With this, Irumudi has taken its India net collection to Rs 187.24 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 217.54 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded 21% occupancy across 976 shows, with the final figures for Day 30 yet to be reported.

Language-wise, the Telugu version has collected Rs 186.93 crore, with 51.6% occupancy, while the Tamil version has earned Rs 31 lakh, recording 14.7% occupancy.

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Week-Wise Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, Irumudi opened with Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2 and Rs 19 crore on Day 3, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 92.15 crore.

Week 2 saw the film add Rs 10.10 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 12.30 crore on Day 9 and Rs 15 crore on Day 10. The film finished its second week with Rs 57.60 crore.

The third week opened with Rs 4.90 crore each on Days 15 and 16. Day 17 witnessed a rise to Rs 6.75 crore, taking the Week 3 collection to Rs 24.70 crore.

During Week 4, the film collected Rs 1.35 crore on Day 22, Rs 2.25 crore on Day 23 and Rs 2.35 crore on Day 24. It ended the fourth week with Rs 11.65 crore.

Irumudi entered its fifth week with Rs 60 lakh on Day 29, while Day 30 has recorded Rs 54 lakh so far.

About The Film

Irumudi follows Trinath (Ravi Teja), an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives with his daughter near a waterfall. At her request, he gives up drinking and takes up Ayyappa Deeksha, setting him on a spiritual journey that forces him to confront his past.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action drama stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.

The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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