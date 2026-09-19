LPG Aadhaar Biometric Authentication Mandatory From Oct 1 For Subsidised Refills

The government has made Aadhaar Biometric Authentication (BAA) mandatory for subsidised LPG refills from October 1, 2026, with the aim to prevent diversion of subsidised domestic cylinders for commercial and industrial use, remove duplicate and ineligible connections, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Saturday.

Consumers must note that failure to complete BAA will not result in disconnection of LPG, but subsidised refills will not be provided. Those who have already completed authentication will not be required to do it again. Their refills will continue as before.

How to complete BAA?

Refill delivery: The delivery person can complete authentication on the spot using the OMC mobile application. Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Distributor's showroom: Consumers can visit their LPG distributor and complete authentication there

OMC mobile apps: Consumers can complete the process themselves from home using IndianOil ONE for Indane customers, HelloBPCL for Bharatgas customers, HP PAY for HP Gas customers. Video tutorials on completing self e-KYC are available on the PMUY portal.

What must consumers who do not wish to complete BAA do?

For consumers who do not wish to or are unable to complete BAA can still receive LPG. They will be required to register their preference on OMC's digital channels such as the consumer web portal, mobile app, WhatsApp chatbot, IVRS or other available channels. These consumers will be receive LPG applicable market price, without any subsidy, in 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders.

According to the Ministry, around 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers have completed BAA by September 19, 2026, marking 89.9% coverage. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), since October 2023, have run a nationwide outreach drive. More than 12 crore SMS and WhatsApp messages have been sent to users, while special camps have been held at distributorships, high-footfall locations and in rural areas.

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