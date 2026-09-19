China's Vice Premier He Lifeng To Visit US For Economic, Trade Talks From Sept 19-23

China's Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead a delegation to the United States from September 19 to 23 for economic and trade consultations with US officials, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

“Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead a delegation to the United States from September 19 to 23 for economic and trade consultations with the US side. The two sides will hold consultations on economic and trade issues of mutual concern, guided by the important consensus reached by the two heads of state,” the Chinese Embassy in the US said in a post on X.

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The talks come ahead of a planned September 24 meeting in Washington between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, with the two countries seeking to manage tensions over trade and technology.

China's commerce ministry said the consultations would be guided by the “important consensus” reached by the two heads of state and would cover economic and trade matters of mutual concern.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to meet He in New York, with discussions likely to include tariffs, artificial intelligence, rare earth minerals and broader economic issues, according to Reuters.

The talks are also expected to address AI safeguards and technology-related trade restrictions.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that rare earth supplies remain a key area of concern for Washington, given China's dominant position in the global supply chain.

The two sides are also discussing trade measures, including tariffs and the possibility of extending an existing tariff truce, the report added.

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Separately, Washington and Beijing are discussing a possible reduction or removal of China's 15% tariff on US liquefied natural gas, along with broader tariff cuts and potential agreements covering energy and agriculture.

The consultations are expected to lay the groundwork for the leaders' meeting, where trade, technology and supply-chain issues are likely to feature.

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