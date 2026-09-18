Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 29: Malayalam Film Continues Strong Run

After spending four weeks in cinemas, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has entered a new stretch of its theatrical run. The latest figures provide an update on how the film is progressing at the box office.

Box Office Collection Day 29

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit added Rs 55 lakh on Day 29 from 722 shows. As per Sacnilk, its India net has reached Rs 152.75 crore, while the gross stands at Rs 178.37 crore. Final figures are awaited.

The Malayalam version contributed Rs 145.90 crore to the overall collection from 52,149 shows at 59.0% occupancy. The Tamil version has collected Rs 3.23 crore from 2,465 shows at 28.4% occupancy, while the Telugu version stands at Rs 3.62 crore from 2,474 shows with 30.4% occupancy.

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Box Office Collection So Far

According to Sacnilk, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 52.30 crore in Week 1, followed by Rs 49.85 crore in Week 2.

The film added Rs 33.30 crore in Week 3 and Rs 16.75 crore in Week 4. Entering Week 5, it has earned Rs 55 lakh on Day 29 so far.

About Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film also features Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The story revolves around Ashley, who returns home after living abroad. A wedding in her neighbourhood brings back memories of her first love, Justin. The film explores themes of love, family, old memories and second chances.

Vishnu Vijay has composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu handled the cinematography and Akash Joseph Varghese served as the editor. The Malayalam romantic comedy was released in theatres on August 21, 2026.

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