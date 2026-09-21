August Core Sector Growth Slows To 4.8% Amid Dip In Oil, Gas, Coal Outputs

Production growth of nine key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.8% in August due to a fall in the output of coal, natural gas, crude oil, and fertiliser, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

The output expanded by 6.2% in the same month last year and by 5% in July this year.

During April-August, the pace of growth was higher at 4.3% compared to 2.4% in the same period of 2025-26.

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