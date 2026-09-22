Resident Evil Box Office Collection Day 4: Zach Cregger's Horror Reboot Sees Monday Dip

Zach Cregger film Resident Evil saw a sharp drop in collections on its first Monday in India after a steady opening weekend in India and overseas.

India Box Office

In India, Resident Evil collected Rs 1.25 crore net on Day 4, recording a 64.8% drop from the previous day. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 10.75 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 12.81 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

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On Day 4, the English version contributed Rs 70 lakh, while the Hindi version earned Rs 35 lakh. Tamil and Telugu added Rs 10 lakh each.

The film opened with Rs 2.6 crore on Day 1 and grew to Rs 3.35 crore on Day 2 before earning Rs 3.55 crore on Day 3.

Worldwide Box Office

Resident Evil has enjoyed a strong opening globally. The reboot earned $108.3 million worldwide, including $60 million from North America and $48.3 million from international markets. The film delivered the biggest global opening in the Resident Evil film franchise.

The film has already surpassed the lifetime worldwide collections of the 2002 original Resident Evil, which earned around $102.9 million. It has also crossed the $41.9 million worldwide haul of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

The franchise's current worldwide record still belongs to Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, which earned around $312.2 million globally.

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About The Film

Directed by Zach Cregger, Resident Evil follows Bryan, a medical courier sent to a remote hospital to deliver a package. His mission takes a dangerous turn when he becomes caught in the middle of an outbreak involving mutated creatures.

The film stars Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser, Kali Reis, Zach Cherry and Will Merrick. Cregger directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Shay Hatten.

The latest instalment is the eighth film in the Resident Evil movie franchise, which is inspired by Capcom's popular video game series. Cregger is known for horror films including Barbarian and Weapons.

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