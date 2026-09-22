Red Sea Film Festival Postponed As Houthi Attacks Escalate In Saudi Arabia

The sixth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival has been pushed to 2027 amid rising tensions in Saudi Arabia, with organisers confirming the move on September 21.

The announcement comes amid increased regional tensions, with Yemen-based Houthi militants carrying out drone and missile attacks towards Saudi Arabia. The attacks have reportedly targeted areas including Riyadh and energy facilities along the Red Sea coast.

A Houthi drone was also intercepted and destroyed near Mecca last week. The location is less than 50 miles from Jeddah, where the festival is held.

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The ongoing attacks have raised wider concerns about security around the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, an important international shipping route off Yemen's coast. However, the Red Sea Film Foundation did not directly cite the current security situation as the reason for the decision.

The festival was originally scheduled to take place in Jeddah from December 3 to 12, 2026, but will now be held in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Other Programmes To Continue

Despite the delay, the Foundation's other activities will continue throughout the year. The Red Sea Fund, Red Sea Labs and its wider programmes will continue to support filmmakers and help strengthen connections with the global film industry.

From November 2026, the Foundation will also introduce year-round programming at Culture Square in Historic Jeddah. The venue will host film screenings, cultural events and specialised programmes for film professionals.

The Foundation said the festival will return in 2027 with a “renewed vision” and continue to showcase filmmakers from Saudi Arabia, the region and around the world. It said the decision was intended to ensure the festival takes place “at the right time and under the right conditions.”

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The Festival's Global Appeal

Launched in November 2021, the Red Sea International Film Festival has become a major event on the regional film calendar. It has hosted international stars including Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt.

The 2025 edition featured 111 films, while the Red Sea Souk industry market brought together around 160 exhibitors from more than 45 countries. Representatives from Netflix and Disney+ were also part of the industry programme.

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