Japan Banking Crisis Explained: ATM Disruption, Suspension Of Services And More

- Around 128 shinkin banks in western Japan faced a major technical failure on November 6
- The failure disrupted ATMs, services, and internet banking at about 3,430 branches
- The outage was caused by equipment malfunction, not a cyberattack
In western Japan, around 128 shinkin banks, or credit cooperatives, faced a major technical failure on November 6, disrupting banking operations. The failure temporarily brought ATM transactions, branch services and internet banking to a halt, affecting approximately 3,430 branches and leaving customers unable to access several essential banking services.
System Failure Disrupts Banking Operations
The disruption began at around 1.30 pm, following a communications breakdown and equipment malfunction at the West Japan Centre, which manages shared banking infrastructure through the Shinkin Central Bank and Shinkin Kyodo Center.
-
Indian Markets Turning Corner After Two Tough Years, Says Sandeep Tandon
-
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026: Experts See Opportunity In Equities, Stay Bullish For Long-Term
-
Buy Right, Sit Tight Does Not Work for Individual Stocks, Says Dinshaw Irani
-
'Worst Is Behind': Quant MF Sees Market Bottom, Flags 'Extreme Euphoria' In Midcaps
-
India's Mutual Fund Industry Could Become A $1 Trillion Opportunity, Say Fund Managers
-
'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
-
Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
-
CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
-
Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
The failure affected the Shinkin Joint System, a common platform used by regional financial institutions to process banking transactions, as per CNBC.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
ATMs, Branch Transactions and Online Banking Affected
The outage disrupted ATM cash withdrawals and deposits, over-the-counter branch transactions and internet banking facilities. The failure created difficulties for individuals and businesses relying on regional credit cooperatives for routine financial activities, including cash withdrawals, payments and fund transfers.
Disruption Limited to Western Japan
The disruption was concentrated in financial institutions operating west of the Tokai region, covering areas across Hokuriku, Kinki, Chugoku, Shikoku and Kyushu. Shinkin banks in eastern Japan continued operating normally, indicating that the disruption was not a nationwide banking outage.
Several regional lenders, including Okazaki Shinkin Bank, Osaka City Shinkin Bank and Hiroshima Shinkin Bank, were among the institutions affected.
Equipment Malfunction, Not Cyberattack
Initial investigations revealed that a technical equipment malfunction and communications failure were the likely causes. Authorities clarified that the incident was not triggered by a cyberattack, hacking attempt or unauthorised external access.
The findings pointed towards an infrastructure-related problem within the shared banking network.
Banking Services Restored Within Hours
Banking services were gradually restored later that evening. According to reports, all affected ATM services had resumed normal operations by approximately 7.05 pm on November 6, around five-and-a-half hours after the initial disruption.
The incident has raised concerns about how a failure at a central operating facility can disrupt essential services across hundreds of branches simultaneously.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.