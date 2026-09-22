'Shame On You, Mamdani': Netanyahu Vows To Expose New York Mayor At UN General Assembly

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has launched a sharp attack on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, vowing to tell the truth about the mayor during his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

In a video posted on X on Tuesday, Netanyahu directly addressed Mamdani, saying: “Shame on you, Mr. Mamdani.”

Netanyahu accused Mamdani of supporting Hamas and inciting unrest against Jewish New Yorkers.

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“I'm coming to the UN. I'm going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers, and I'm going to tell the truth about you,” Netanyahu said.

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According to The Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu is scheduled to arrive in New York on Thursday morning and address the UN General Assembly at 2 p.m. He is expected to return to Israel shortly after the address.

His visit was initially planned to last several days and included a proposed trip to Texas and a meeting with US President Donald Trump, according to the report.

Israeli Consul-General in New York Ofir Akunis also criticised Mamdani in a post on X, accusing the mayor of spreading antisemitism and failing to condemn the October 7, 2023 attacks.

The latest clash follows a CNN interview with Mamdani on Monday, in which the New York mayor reiterated his position that the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Netanyahu should be honoured.

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Mamdani described Netanyahu as a “war criminal” and accused him of being an “architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people.”

In July, Mamdani said he was examining whether he could arrest Netanyahu based on the ICC warrant. He later said he could not legally do so, while maintaining that Netanyahu was not welcome in New York City.

Speaking to CNN, Mamdani said accountability should apply to everyone and argued that no individual should be above international law.

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