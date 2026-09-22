Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 47: Vishal Chaturvedi's Spiritual Drama Keeps Momentum Going

Hanuman Ansh is still holding its ground in theatres as its box-office run moves ahead.

On Day 47, Hanuman Ansh has registered a India net collection of Rs 2.32 crore so far across 6,256 shows, with an overall occupancy of 22%.

As per Sacnilk, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 278.35 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 328.69 crore. The final collection figures are yet to be reported.

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The film recorded 18.12% overall occupancy in Hindi 2D. The morning shows registered 9.77% occupancy, followed by 17.08% in the afternoon and 26.15% in the evening. Night occupancy data is not available.

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Hanuman Ansh Weekly Box Office Performance

Sacnilk reports that the film opened its run with Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. Its second week added Rs 40 lakh, taking the performance into its third week, where it collected Rs 10.40 crore.

A significant jump came in the fourth week, when the film registered Rs 61 crore. The fifth week remained strong with Rs 90.25 crore, followed by Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6.

In its seventh week so far, the film has recorded Rs 35.47 crore from Days 43 to 47. Day 43 brought in Rs 5 crore, followed by Rs 9.75 crore on Day 44 and Rs 13.75 crore on Day 45. The film then collected Rs 4.15 crore on Day 46.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays him at another stage of the story.

The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in India on Aug. 7, 2026.

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