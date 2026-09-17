'Work Isn't Done': Netanyahu Vows To Topple Iran's Regime, Its Proxies

Israel would dismantle Iran's regime and still have tasks ahead in confronting Tehran and its regional allies, says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He made these remarks on his official X handle on Thursday.

The account stated that the comments were delivered at a ceremony held at the President's Residence to honour top Shin Bet employees.

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“The desire by Iran and its proxies to destroy the State of Israel has not disappeared. It has simply weakened,” Netanyahu said.

“We have done most of the work, but there is still work to complete, and we will complete it,” he said.

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Netanyahu added: “We will eliminate Hamas, and first and foremost we will defeat the regime in Iran. We will bring it down. It will fall. We will also deal with Hezbollah, and it too will fall.” "In the Gaza Strip, we are witnessing a phenomenon that I think surprises everyone. Of course, we entered Gaza, we are closing in on Hamas, and it was said that 'Hamas will now be protected; it will be immune'; the exact opposite is happening," the Israeli PM's post read. "We are also settling accounts with those murderers who murdered our people, our daughters, our women and our children on October 7. And we are settling accounts with those who still remain. Not many remain, because we are dealing with them. When we tell the terrorists, 'No one is immune. We will reach all of you,' you are actually putting that into practice," it added.