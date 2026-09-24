IT Q2 Results FY27: TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Coforge, Tata Tech Announce Earnings Dates

Several major Indian technology services companies have announced their earnings schedules for the July-September quarter of financial year 2026-27. The companies will report their Q2 financial performance for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2026, with TCS, HCLTech and Infosys also scheduled to consider interim dividends alongside their results.

IT Q2 FY27 Results Calendar

Company Result Date Earnings Call Dividend TCS Oct. 8 Not yet announced Second interim dividend under consideration HCLTech Oct. 12 Not yet announced Third interim dividend under consideration Tata Technologies Oct. 14 Not yet announced No dividend proposal disclosed yet Infosys Oct. 23 Oct. 23 Interim dividend under consideration Coforge Oct. 23 Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m. IST No dividend proposal disclosed yet

TCS will be the first among the five IT companies to report its Q2 FY27 results on Oct. 8, followed by HCLTech on Oct. 12 and Tata Technologies on Oct. 14. Infosys and Coforge are scheduled to report on Oct. 23.

IT Q2 FY27 Results: Key Things To Watch

Beyond headline profit and revenue growth, investors and analysts will track key operational metrics and management commentary to assess demand trends, margins and growth prospects across global markets.

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Revenue growth and deal wins/TCV or order intake, where disclosed

Operating Margins (EBIT)

Management outlook and revenue/margin guidance updates, where applicable.

GenAI & Cloud Monetisation

Attrition Rates & Headcount Trends

BFSI and discretionary-spending trends for IT services majors; automotive and ER&D demand for Tata Technologies.

Dividend Payouts & Capital Allocation

TCS Q2 Results: Date, Dividend And Key Things To Watch

Result date: Oct. 8

Dividend: Second interim dividend under consideration

Record date: Oct. 14

In an exchange filing dated Sept. 22, Tata Consultancy Services informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Oct. 8 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026.

The board will also consider declaring a second interim dividend, with the record date set for Oct. 14.

Investors will watch constant currency revenue growth, large deal TCV conversions, BFSI demand recovery, operating margins, and management commentary on client discretionary spending.

ALSO READ: TCS Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Record Date Details And More

Infosys Q2 Results: Date, Dividend And Key Things To Watch

Result date: Oct. 23

Dividend: Interim dividend under consideration

Record date: Not announced

Infosys informed the exchanges on Sept. 15 that a meeting of its Board of Directors will take place on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 to approve the audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026, and consider an interim dividend.

The company will conduct an investor/analyst call on Oct. 23 to discuss the performance and outlook.

Investors will track any revisions to full-year revenue growth guidance, generative AI commercialisation, attrition levels and the interim dividend.

HCLTech Q2 Results: Date, Dividend And Key Things To Watch

Result date: Oct. 12

Dividend: Third interim dividend under consideration

Record date: Not announced

The IT major announced in an exchange filing dated Sept. 17 that its Board of Directors will convene on Oct. 12 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026.

The board will also evaluate the payment of a third interim dividend for FY27.

Investors will monitor guidance performance, software business trends, deal win momentum, operating margin stability, and updates on interim dividend distribution.

ALSO READ: HCLTech Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Tata Technologies Q2 Results: Date, Dividend And Key Things To Watch

Result date: Oct. 14

Dividend: To be announced

Record date: Not announced

Tata Technologies has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Oct. 14 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026.

Investors will focus on engineering, research, and development (ER&D) spending, key anchor client account performance, automotive sector demand trends, and operating margins.

Coforge Q2 Results: Date, Dividend, Earnings Call And Key Things To Watch

Result date: Oct. 23.

Earnings Call: Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m. IST (tentative)

Dividend: To be announced

Record date: Not announced

Coforge announced in an exchange filing on Sept. 9 that its Board of Directors will meet on Oct. 23 to approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026. An analyst and institutional investor call is scheduled for Oct. 23, tentatively at 5:30 p.m. IST.

Investors will keep an eye on order intake, execution, integration updates from recent acquisitions, travel and transport vertical traction, and margin expansion trajectories.

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