HCLTech Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

With earnings season for the quarter ended Sept. 30 coming up, a wide roster of prominent names have begun declaring dates for their results, with IT giant HCL Technologies Ltd. set to do the same.

Indian IT stocks are in focus amid shifting trends in the software services sector space and the rise in AI usage among their clients.

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The company has been making forays into providing AI services with its launch of HCLTech Pulse, a dedicated business unit aimed at helping fast-scaling enterprises accelerate AI adoption, modernise technology foundations and drive growth. The new unit will cater to companies with annual revenues between $500 million and $5 billion.

HCL Technologies Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

HCL Technologies Ltd. on Thursday said that it will declare the financial results for the second quarter of FY27 on Oct 12, 2026. The IT firm will also consider the payment of its third interim dividend for the fiscal 2026-27.

"We would like to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Oct. 12, 2026 to consider amongst others: 1) Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ending Sept. 30, 2026. 2) Payment of third interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27," the company said in an exchange filing.

The firm has not yet announced its schedule and timings for its earnings calls.

HCL Technologies Stock Movement

HCL Technologies Ltd.'s share price saw a 0.42% uptick to settle at Rs 1,258.30 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.23% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

HCL Technologies Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 1,235.30 to Rs 1,258.30.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,030.00 and a high of Rs 1,780.10. On the performance front, HCL Technologies Ltd. share price is down 15.07% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of HCL Technologies Ltd. is Rs 4.02 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 19.93.

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