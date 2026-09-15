Infosys Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

With earnings season for the quarter ended September 30 set to begin soon, a wide roster of prominent names have begun declaring dates for their results, along with commencing their announcements, with IT giant Infosys Ltd. set to do the same.

Indian IT stocks are in focus amid shifting trends in the software services sector space and the rise in AI usage among their clients.

Infosys Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Infosys on Tuesday said that it will declare the financial results for the second quarter of FY27 on Oct 23, 2026. The firm also provided a link to its website where people can access their results post declaration.

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"Approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company as per INDAS for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2026," the company said in an NSE press release.

The IT company did not confirm the declaration of an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2026-27 on the same date.

Infosys Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The firm will conduct a conference call spanning 60 minutes on Oct. 23, 2026. The company's senior management will discuss its performance and answer queries from participants during the earnings call. Those who wish to join are required to dial the telephone numbers: +91 22 6280 1168 and +91 22 7115 8069 (for Mumbai,India).

The phone numbers to dial for those wishing to join the call from outside India have also been provided in the release. Along with phone numbers for those wishing to replay the conference call after it has concluded.

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Those interested are required to dial the respective number provided 10-15 minutes before the conference call and listen to the instruction on how to ask questions from the operators.

Alternatively, one can also pre-register using a Diamond Pass website link, and join the call without having to interact with an operator.

"As participation in the call is limited, early registration is encouraged," the release stated.

This event is set to be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, after which it will be archived on it. The archive will be available along with a transcript of the conference call. The release provided links for all of the above.

Infosys Share Price Today

Infosys shares closed 3.79% higher at Rs 1,077 per share on Tuesday. The shares have fallen 0.46% in one week and 7.89% in one month. The shares are down 33.92% year-to-date and 28.6% in one year.

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