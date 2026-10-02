India-US Trade Deal Talks Enter Final Stretch; Modi, Trump May Hold Another Call Soon

India and the United States are close to concluding their long-running trade negotiations, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in Milwaukee.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump could speak again shortly to review progress.

Responding to a question from ANI on the sidelines of the G20 trade ministers' meeting, Greer said the two sides were in the final phase of talks.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"We had a very constructive conversation with Minister Piyush Goyal... We are continually trying to finish the trade deal with India, we are in the short strokes. I think we are towards the end of it," he said.

Greer said Modi and Trump had held a "constructive call yesterday morning" and that another conversation could follow soon.

"We truly have identified the universe of items that are sticking points, and we are working diligently toward them. The President and the Prime Minister may have another call very soon on this just to assess progress and where we are," he said.

He also cautioned that an announcement was not imminent.Goyal met Greer on Wednesday on the sidelines of the same meeting. Goyal said he had a "productive discussion" with Greer on the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial interim trade agreement.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Donald Trump Discuss Energy, Defence Ties Amid Ongoing India-US Trade Negotiations

The meeting coincided with the Modi-Trump call, in which the leaders reviewed progress across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest.

The negotiations have been long and uneven. Talks collapsed in 2025, after which Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods in August to 50%, including a 25% levy in retaliation for India's purchases of Russian oil.

A breakthrough came on February 7 this year, when the two countries issued a joint statement outlining a trade deal framework. Trump said at the time that the US would lower its reciprocal tariff on India from 25% to 18%, while India would reduce tariffs on US goods.

The first phase has still not been finalised. Subsequent shifts in the US tariff landscape have prolonged negotiations.

On September 24, Goyal said the deal was "done and dusted" and would be executed once the US gives India the right competitive advantage over its competitors in the American market, which include ASEAN countries, China and Bangladesh.

The Commerce Ministry has said Goyal's engagement in Milwaukee was aimed at finalising an interim deal in line with the February 7 joint statement.

ALSO READ: Piyush Goyal Begins US Visit On Tuesday; Trade Deal Finalisation In Focus

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.