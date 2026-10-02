Maharashtra Dry Days October 2026: Check Dates When Liquor Shops Will Be Closed

Several days in October 2026 may see liquor shops and alcohol retailers remain closed in parts of India due to dry-day restrictions. Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 is one of the three nationwide dry days, while additional dates vary by state and city based on local government notifications.

Liquor shops, wine stores, and other retail alcohol outlets must remain closed on notified dry days. Bars, pubs and restaurants serving liquor may also face restrictions, depending on the rules issued by the respective state authorities.

What Is A Dry Day?

A dry day is a date when applicable excise rules prohibit the sale of alcohol. Liquor shops and other retail outlets remain closed, while bars, pubs and restaurants may also be restricted from serving alcohol, depending on local regulations.

Dry days are commonly observed on national holidays and major religious or cultural occasions. Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti are the three dates on which dry-day restrictions are observed nationwide. States can also announce additional dry days for festivals, religious occasions and elections.

State excise authorities set the rules, so restrictions can differ from one state or city to another.

National Dry Days In India 2026: Full List Of Dates

Date Occasion January 26 Republic Day August 15 Independence Day October 2 Gandhi Jayanti

Dry Days In Maharashtra: October-November 2026

October 2, 2026 — Gandhi Jayanti, statutory dry day

— Gandhi Jayanti, statutory dry day November 5, 2026 — Kartiki Ekadashi, statutory dry day

Additional dry days may be declared by district authorities for specific areas and occasions. Readers should check the latest Maharashtra State Excise or district-level notification before assuming liquor-sale restrictions on other festival dates. Maharashtra Excise Commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh said in February 2026 that the state's eight mandatory dry days would continue under the existing policy, including Gandhi Jayanti and Kartiki Ekadashi. District collectors can also declare additional dry days in their jurisdictions.

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