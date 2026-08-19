Nifty50 Q1 EPS Beats Estimates; Can The 16.7% FY27 Growth Ask Be Met?

The Nifty50 has cleared the first earnings hurdle of FY27 with considerably more ease than expected. But the bigger test now lies ahead.

Nifty50 earnings per share grew 12.9% year-on-year (YoY) in the June quarter, far ahead of JM Financial's 4.5% estimate, yet the brokerage says the index needs to deliver 16.7% EPS growth over the remaining nine months of FY27 to meet its full-year forecast.

In their latest India strategy note, JM Financial analysts Venkatesh Balasubramaniam and Shanay Mehta said the Q1 earnings season was stronger than anticipated, particularly among large caps.

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However, with the brokerage's FY27 EPS growth forecast now at 15.2%, the earnings burden has shifted to the remaining three quarters.

Q1 Beat Was Much Stronger Than Expected

Nifty50 EPS grew 12.9% YoY in Q1FY27, versus JM Financial's expectation of 4.5%. Even after excluding financials, EPS growth stood at 11.5%, against an expected 1.9%.

Excluding both financials and oil & gas, EPS increased 7.6%, more than double the brokerage's 3.2% expectation.

The strongest EPS growth came from Internet at 268%, followed by Metals & Mining at 49%, Consumer Retail at 48%, Cement at 41%, Telecom at 37% and NBFCs at 36%.

Aviation was the weakest performer, with EPS declining 110.9% YoY.

The beat was also broad enough at the company level: 50% of Nifty50 companies beat estimates, while 22% missed and the rest reported in line.

The 16.7% Ask Is The Real Test

Despite the stronger Q1, JM Financial has not materially raised its earnings expectations. The brokerage has cut its FY27 Nifty50 EPS estimate by 0.4%, while raising its FY28 estimate by 0.3%.

Its FY27 EPS growth forecast now stands at 15.2%, compared with 15.6% earlier. FY28 growth is estimated at 17.6%, up from 17.3%.

That means the Nifty50 needs to generate 16.7% EPS growth during the remaining nine months of FY27 to reach the current full-year estimate — an outcome JM Financial describes as “relatively demanding.”

Four Sectors Have To Carry The Earnings Load

The brokerage expects Metals & Mining, Automobiles, NBFCs and Telecom to do much of the heavy lifting.

JM Financial expects FY27 EPS growth of 29% for Metals & Mining, 24% for Automobiles, 36.4% for NBFCs and 43.5% for Telecom. These sectors therefore become particularly important to the Nifty50's ability to sustain the earnings trajectory implied by the full-year forecast.

The broader JM Financial coverage universe also delivered an 8.4% YoY increase in Q1 EPS. Metals & Mining, Fintech, Consumer Retail, Power Equipment and Real Estate were among the stronger performers, while Aviation, Oil & Gas and Infrastructure remained weak.

Large Caps Are Leading The Way

The quality of the Q1 beat was strongest among large-cap companies. 51% of large caps beat estimates, compared with 42% of small caps and 41% of midcaps.

For investors, that leaves the market with a deceptively simple question: was Q1 the beginning of a stronger earnings cycle, or merely a good start that leaves an unusually high bar for the rest of FY27?

With a 16.7% growth requirement ahead, Metals, Autos, NBFCs and Telecom may have to provide the answer.

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