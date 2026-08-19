Anthropic Plans to Give CEO Extra Voting Power, Information Says

Anthropic PBC plans to give Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei and other co-founders shares with extra voting power as the firm prepares to make its Wall Street debut, The Information reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The share structure has become common in the tech industry and is designed to ensure founders have greater say over the direction of their company. Meta Platforms Inc.'s Mark Zuckerberg and Snap Inc.'s Evan Spiegel also hold super voting rights.

Anthropic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anthropic and rival OpenAI have filed confidential paperwork to go public, with Anthropic expected to make its Wall Street debut as soon as this fall.

The Claude maker was valued at $965 billion after a funding round in May, making it one of the world's largest private companies and eclipsing arch-rival OpenAI's valuation for the first time.



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