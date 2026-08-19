Blue Star's Growth Story Remains Intact, Says Nirmal Bang; Sees 22% Upside — Check Target Price

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Nirmal Bang Report

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang continues to believe Blue Star Ltd. is well placed to ride room AC industry tailwinds and estimates 18% volume compound annual growth rate over the next five years, with its B2B businesses — led by the data centre MEP order pipeline — also showing strong growth momentum.

Backed by these fundamentals and long-term growth drivers, Nirmla Bang has maintained its Buy rating with a revised SOTP-based target price of Rs 1,834, implying ~22% upside from the current market price of Rs 1,508.

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This implies a blended P/E of ~45.5x on FY28-29E blended earnings, broadly in line with its 10- year historical average.

The brokerage believe this valuation fairly captures key strengths-

~16% adjusted EPS CAGR over FY26–28E, and ~16% RoCE by FY28E.

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