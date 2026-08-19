ICICI Prudential AMC Shares May Rise 23%, Says Motilal Oswal On Multiple Growth Drivers — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal estimates a revenue/Ebitda/PAT compound annual growth rate of 14%/13%/15% over FY26-28 and reiterate its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 3,800, based on 47 times FY28E core earnings per share, implying a potential upside of 23% from the current levels.

According to the brokerage, ICICI Prudential AMC continues to strengthen its leadership position across active mutual funds while steadily expanding its presence in high-growth segments such as passives, SIFs, and alternatives.

Strong customer acquisition, resilient retail flows, improving product diversification, and a scalable distribution platform are expected to support sustained AUM growth and earnings visibility.

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Continued investments in technology and AI, coupled with an expanding alternatives franchise and GIFT City initiatives, provide additional long-term growth levers beyond the core mutual fund business.

Additionally, with TER changes largely absorbed, revenue yields remaining resilient, and the operating base being predominantly fixed-cost in nature, incremental ICICI Prudential AMC AUM growth is likely to translate into healthy operating leverage and cash generation.

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