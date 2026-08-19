Food Adulteration Crackdown Turns Tough In Hyderabad: Adulterators Face Homicide Charges

Authorities in Hyderabad have signalled a sharp escalation in their crackdown on food adulteration, warning that offenders could now face culpable homicide charges rather than routine regulatory penalties.

Food adulteration will no longer be treated as merely a regulatory offence, Hyderabad Police have warned, as the crackdown on adulterators continues in the city.

Speaking to NDTV, Joint CP (SB) and North Zone Joint Commissioner S.M. Vijay Kumar said those found knowingly mixing hazardous substances into food items could face stringent criminal action going forward.

Depending on the evidence gathered and the consequences of the adulteration, police said they may invoke Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, or Section 110 BNS, which covers attempt to commit culpable homicide, against offenders.

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Beyond criminal prosecution, repeat offenders and those running organised adulteration operations could also face preventive detention under the Telangana Prevention of Dangerous Activities (PD) Act, which specifically covers “Food Adulteration Offenders”.

The law allows authorities to detain such offenders for up to 12 months without trial.

“Those knowingly endangering consumers must face stringent action,” Vijay Kumar said.

The warning means repeat offenders could face more than fines or licence cancellations, with authorities now willing to use preventive detention in serious food adulteration cases.

To curb the growing scrutiny of food safety standards across several states, the authorities have stepped up action against the sale of adulterated and potentially hazardous food.

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