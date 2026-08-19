Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta Starrer Mints This Amount

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Batwara 1947 saw a modest rise in collections on Tuesday, taking its India net total past the Rs 30 crore mark after five days in theatres. The film earned Rs 2.25 crore on Day 5, up from Rs 2 crore on Monday, according to Sacnilk figures.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

Sacnik's tracker showed that the Rajkumar Santoshi directed period drama On Day 5, collected a net of Rs 2.25 Cr across 6,608 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 36.54 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 30.75 Cr so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.50 Crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 6.75 Crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 43.29 Crore.

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Batwara 1947 Box Office So Far

Batwara 1947 saw a 12.5% rise in collections on Tuesday compared with Monday, taking its India net total past Rs 30 crore after five days, The Times of India reported.

The Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer opened to around Rs 5 crore on August 14, according to The Economic Times, before picking up over the weekend. The film earned Rs 26.50 crore during its opening weekend, but collections dropped sharply on Monday.

Despite crossing the Rs 30 crore mark, Batwara 1947 is facing stiff competition from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which has emerged as the stronger performer at the box office.

About Batwara 1947

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal in key roles.

The film follows Sikander Mirza and his Muslim family as they leave Meerut for Lahore after Partition. After spending time in a refugee camp, the family is given a large haveli whose Hindu owners have migrated to East Punjab.

The period drama is based on Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, which explores the human cost of Partition through the lives of families forced to leave their homes.

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