Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol Film Struggles To Hold Weekend Momentum

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 saw a sharp drop in collections on Monday as the film entered the weekdays.

After a strong weekend, where does Batwara 1947 stand now? Let's find out.

Day 4 Box Office Collection

Batwara 1947 collected Rs 2 crore net on Day 4. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 28.50 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 33.95 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film added Rs 0.75 crore overseas on Monday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 6.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 40.20 crore.

Day-Wise Performance

Batwara 1947 opened with Rs 5.75 crore on Friday before seeing a major jump on Saturday, when it earned Rs 13.50 crore. The film then dropped to Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday before recording a 72.4% sharp decline on Monday.

The film's will now need to hold steady during the remaining weekdays to build momentum in its first week.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of India's Partition and follows families caught in the violence, fear and uncertainty of the period.

ALSO READ: Captain India: Kartik Aaryan To Lead Aviation Thriller With Parvathy Thiruvothu

Sunny Deol plays Sikander Mirza, a Muslim man who moves to Pakistan with his family but finds a Hindu woman still living in his house. He decides to protect her while dealing with rising tensions and keeping his family safe.

The film also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Mithun Chakraborty, Dia Mirza, Rukhsar Rehman and Kanikka Kapur. It marks Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after nearly a decade and also features Sunny Deol and Karan Deol together.

Batwara 1947 is based on Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The film is backed by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions, with A. R. Rahman composing the music, Santosh Sivan handling cinematography and Shyam Salgaonkar serving as editor.

ALSO READ: 'Good Old Days': Alia Bhatt's Heartwarming Vacation Photos With Ranbir, Raha Wins Hearts

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.