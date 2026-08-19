Zepto Hikes Minimum Order Value For Free Delivery To Rs 199 From Rs 149

Zepto has raised the minimum order value required for free delivery to Rs 199 from Rs 149, bringing its threshold in line with quick-commerce rivals Eternal's Blinkit and Swiggy's Instamart.

Zepto's minimum order value has further risen to Rs 299 during periods of high demand. The higher threshold could encourage customers to add more items to their baskets, potentially supporting growth in net order value.

For Zepto, the move could also help improve contribution economics on smaller orders, while potentially boosting average basket sizes. However, a higher threshold could also test customer willingness to place orders, particularly for low-value, convenience-led purchases.

The move is significant for the quick-commerce sector as platforms look to improve order economics while balancing customer acquisition and delivery costs. The change puts Eternal and Swiggy in focus as competitors continue to fine-tune pricing, delivery fees and order thresholds in the race to improve profitability.

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