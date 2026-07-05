'Not Fair': BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Calls Out Harsh Goenka Over Mocking Municipal Workers

A social media post made by industrialist Harsh Goenka, triggered an exchange between him and BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide, who accused him of unfairly mocking municipal workers engaged in civic duties during Mumbai's monsoon season.

Harsh Goenka posted a photograph showing several municipal workers gathered around what appeared to be road repair work. He accompanied the image with a sarcastic caption suggesting that while several workers were present at the site, only one appeared to be doing the actual work. The post quickly gained traction online, drawing a mix of amusement and criticism.

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Ashwini Bhide publicly responded to Goenka on X, stating that the comment was 'not fair.' She argued that municipal workers continue working under physically challenging conditions, especially during the monsoon, in order to keep the city functioning. She stressed that judging an entire workforce based on a single photograph ignored the realities of civic operations and the demanding nature of their responsibilities.

She also stated that civic workers deserve appreciation rather than ridicule for working in hazardous weather conditions. "Harsh ji, this is not fair. Is the authenticity of the video checked? Secondly what makes you conclude that he is a municipal worker? This appears to be a private tanker. It may not be fair to always mock our public institutions. Many a time they provide the services especially during the monsoons which no one else does." - Ashwini Bhide on X.

This incident comes at a time when the BMC has been under intense scrutiny following several monsoon related incidents including waterlogging, road damage, and fatal accidents. Opposition leaders have criticised the civic administration over infrastructure and safety concerns, maintaining pressure on the municipal body.

The online debate has divided opinions. Some social media users defended Goenka's post stating that it was a legitimate criticism of governement efficiency, while others agreed with Bhide saying that civic workers should not be mocked without understanding the nature of the work being undertaken. Several users commented that photographs taken at a single moment often fail to capture the full scope of the situation.

The incident has reignited discussions over the challeneges faced by the municipal workers during the monsoon season and the importance of balancing public accountability with recognition of the efforts made by those responsible for maintaining essential city services.

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