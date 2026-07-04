Mumbai Rains Intensify: BMC Issues High Tide Warning; Check Timing And Height

Mumbai remains under the grip of intense monsoon conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to extremely heavy showers across the city and suburbs throughout the day. Residents have been advised to remain cautious as occasional gusty winds with speeds of 50-60 kmph are also expected.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a high tide warning, urging citizens to stay away from the coastline. A major high tide measuring 4.26 metres is expected at 2:50 pm today, raising the risk of waterlogging and coastal flooding in low-lying areas.

As of 8:00 AM, the city received 99 mm of rainfall, while the Eastern Suburbs recorded 98 mm and the Western Suburbs received 94 mm.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

According to the IMD, Mumbai will continue to experience an active monsoon phase over the next few days. On July 4 and July 5, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at several districts of Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, with isolated locations expected to receive extremely heavy downpours. A red alert has been issued for both days.

The intensity of rainfall is expected to ease slightly on July 6, though isolated areas may still witness heavy to very heavy showers. By July 7, rainfall activity is likely to moderate further, with heavy rain expected at a few places.

An orange and a yellow alert have also been issued for July 6 and July 7, respectively.

Meanwhile, the BMC has also released localised rainfall data following the relentless 24-hour spell that disrupted normal life across several parts of Mumbai. The data identifies the areas that received the highest rainfall during the period between 8 am on July 3 and 8 am on July 4.

Mumbai Lakes Update

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s latest water stock report shows that the seven reservoirs supplying the city currently hold 136,137 million litres of water, which is 9.41% of their total storage capacity of 1,447,363 million litres.

The figures, recorded at 6 am on July 4 indicate that reservoir levels remain relatively low despite the advancing monsoon.

Mumbai's water supply depends on seven lakes—Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar. Located across Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts, the total storage capacity of the lakes stands at 14.47 lakh million litres.

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