Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: BMC Shuts Andheri Subway And Other Key Roads Due To Flooding

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has closed several roads to traffic after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in parts of Mumbai on Saturday. According to the civic body, the Mogra Nallah is overflowing due to continuous rain, while smaller drains connected to the nallah system are also carrying excess water. This has resulted in water accumulation on several roads in the affected areas.

The Andheri subway was closed for vehicular traffic, while the movement of vehicles was also stopped due to submerged roads in Sakinaka, Chandivali and Vile Parle. As a precautionary measure, police closed several waterlogged roads, including stretches in Chembur, Andheri and Vikhroli, and advised motorists to avoid the affected areas, the BMC said.

The BMC said persistent rainfall has slowed down drainage operations. In view of the waterlogging and heavy rain, traffic movement has been stopped on the following stretches:

Noor-e-Ilahi Sewa Road, Chembur

Veera Desai Road, Andheri

Mahanagarpalika Bazar Road

Swami Vivekananda Marg, Andheri

Andheri Subway Road

Vikhroli Huma Mall Junction

Gandhinagar Junction

Paresh Park Bazar

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The continuous downpour, coupled with the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s extremely heavy rainfall alert, forced the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in the afternoon.

The showers led to water-logging in several low-lying areas of the metropolis, including Andheri, Kurla, Sakinaka, Chembur, Santacruz, Goregaon and Powai, and crippled the services of the public transport utility as well posed difficulties for the users of private vehicles.

As per the data shared by the BMC in the western suburbs, Bandra (H West ward office) recorded the highest rainfall at 150.6 mm, followed by Supari Tank, Bandra (146 mm) and Pali Chimbai, Bandra (143.2 mm).

From 8 am to 2 pm on Saturday, the city recorded an average rainfall of 28 mm while the eastern suburbs received 96 mm and the western suburbs 83 mm, indicating significantly heavy showers in the suburban belt.



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