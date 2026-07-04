Visibility Dropped, Roads Flooded: 10 Videos Capture Mumbai Rains Havoc; Travel Affected

Heavy monsoon showers battered Mumbai, throwing normal life out of gear as waterlogged roads, poor visibility and slow-moving traffic disrupted travel across several parts of the city. From flooded streets and stranded vehicles to commuters wading through knee-deep water, videos shared on social media captured the scale of the rain-induced chaos.
Here are 10 visuals that show how the downpour impacted daily life and travel in India's financial capital.
Heavy rain continues in 📍Majiwada, Thane(w)🌧️ for past hour.— Sooraj Subramanian 🇮🇳 (@i__am__sooraj) July 4, 2026
Visibility is dropping rapidly.
Glad I'm at home and not commuting.#mumbairains #monsoon2026 pic.twitter.com/K2ovtLqSgW
Roads in the Bailbazar area of Kurla West are waterlogged. Due to the continued intensity of the rain, significant amounts of water have accumulated in low-lying areas.
#Mumbai : कुर्ला पश्चिम विभागातील बैलबाजार परिसरात रस्ते जलमय झाले आहेत.— AIR News Mumbai, आकाशवाणी मुंबई (@airnews_mumbai) July 4, 2026
पावसाचा जोर कायम असल्याने सखल भागात मोठ्या प्रमाणात पाणी साचलं.#MumbaiRain #Kurla #Waterlogging #HeavyRain #Mumbai #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/v4oPba2U69
Saki Naka Waterlogged
#MumbaiRains— Disciplined N Consistent (@AnnuInfo) July 4, 2026
Flood Like Situation in Mumbai
Saki Naka Water Logged 💧 pic.twitter.com/l4lkiKZVVm
Severe waterlogging in our area. Roads are flooded and commuting has become difficult. Request the authorities to take immediate action.
@mybmc@TawdeRitu@abpmajhatv@lokmat@CMOMaharashtra— Nikk (@rautnikkhil) July 4, 2026
@tulsetpada_public_school
Severe waterlogging in our area. Roads are flooded and commuting has become difficult. Request the authorities to take immediate action. #Waterlogging #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/KFzfOBesxl
Water logging in Veera Desai Road, Andheri
Water logging in Veera Desai Road, Andheri https://t.co/U93RIoRGmt pic.twitter.com/41tPwOiIE7— Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) July 4, 2026
In Mumbai's Chandivali area, water has accumulated up to knee level, following which activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena staged a unique protest against the administration by splashing around in the water and spinning tires in it.
It has been raining in Mumbai since the morning, and amid this, waterlogging is being seen on the roads of Mumbai. In Mumbai's Chandivali area, water has accumulated up to knee level, following which activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena staged a unique protest against the… pic.twitter.com/aCxAa9hCEI— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 4, 2026
Severe waterlogging at the Andheri Subway following incessant heavy downpour across Mumbai city.
#WATCH | Severe waterlogging at the Andheri Subway following incessant heavy downpour across Mumbai city.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026
IMD has issued a 'Red Alert' in the city for today and an 'Orange Alert' for the 5th and 6th of July. pic.twitter.com/VUjABjfI3n
It's pouring hard in Mumbai. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Bm8b4Dxlr7— Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) July 4, 2026
A BEST bus is stuck due to severe waterlogging on Kale Marg near Kamani, Kurla West. Traffic movement in the area is heavily affected.
Traffic Alert: Kurla West— ANIL GALGALI (@ANILGALGALIRTI) July 4, 2026
A BEST bus is stuck due to severe waterlogging on Kale Marg near Kamani, Kurla West. Traffic movement in the area is heavily affected.
Motorists are advised to avoid Kale Marg towards Kamani/LBS Marg and use alternate routes until the water recedes.… pic.twitter.com/Ae5TjYFoyp
Severe waterlogging in Vasai area of Mumbai following heavy rainfall. Heavy traffic congestion reported near the Range Office, Vasai East due to ongoing rain. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
🚨 Traffic Alert | Vasai East— Vasai Virar Update (@vasaivirarinfra) July 4, 2026
Heavy traffic congestion reported near the Range Office, Vasai East due to ongoing rain. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.#Vasai #TrafficAlert #VasaiEast #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/mGFSnFsDIG
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Mumbai on Saturday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers and gusty winds reaching 60 kmph in isolated areas.
Check Mumbai Rains Live Update Here
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