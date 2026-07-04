Visibility Dropped, Roads Flooded: 10 Videos Capture Mumbai Rains Havoc; Travel Affected

Heavy monsoon showers battered Mumbai, throwing normal life out of gear as waterlogged roads, poor visibility and slow-moving traffic disrupted travel across several parts of the city. From flooded streets and stranded vehicles to commuters wading through knee-deep water, videos shared on social media captured the scale of the rain-induced chaos.

Here are 10 visuals that show how the downpour impacted daily life and travel in India's financial capital.

Roads in the Bailbazar area of ​​Kurla West are waterlogged. Due to the continued intensity of the rain, significant amounts of water have accumulated in low-lying areas.

Saki Naka Waterlogged

Severe waterlogging in our area. Roads are flooded and commuting has become difficult. Request the authorities to take immediate action.

Water logging in Veera Desai Road, Andheri

In Mumbai's Chandivali area, water has accumulated up to knee level, following which activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena staged a unique protest against the administration by splashing around in the water and spinning tires in it.

Severe waterlogging at the Andheri Subway following incessant heavy downpour across Mumbai city.

A BEST bus is stuck due to severe waterlogging on Kale Marg near Kamani, Kurla West. Traffic movement in the area is heavily affected.

Severe waterlogging in Vasai area of Mumbai following heavy rainfall. Heavy traffic congestion reported near the Range Office, Vasai East due to ongoing rain. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Mumbai on Saturday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers and gusty winds reaching 60 kmph in isolated areas.

Check Mumbai Rains Live Update Here

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