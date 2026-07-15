Fevicol Maker Pidilite Could Rally Nearly 20%, Says HSBC; Calls It More Than Just An Adhesives Business

Pidilite Industries may be best known for Fevicol, but HSBC believes the adhesive giant's next phase of growth will increasingly come from businesses beyond its flagship brand. The brokerage has initiated coverage on Pidilite with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,890, implying an upside of nearly 20% from current levels.

Its initiation case on the company's dominant position in adhesives, strong distribution network and expanding construction chemicals portfolio.

HSBC describes Pidilite as India's undisputed leader in adhesives, estimating that it commands 65-70% market share in woodworking adhesives and sealants. The brokerage believes the company's scale, trusted brands and deep dealer relationships create entry barriers that are difficult for competitors to replicate. "Pidilite's deep distribution network, broad portfolio, brand strength, innovation and execution set it apart from rivals," HSBC said.

The brokerage estimates that Pidilite's core adhesive business — led by the iconic Fevicol brand — accounts for around 53% of standalone revenue. Despite already dominating the category, HSBC expects the business to continue growing at more than India's GDP growth rate, supported by premium products and pricing power.

According to HSBC, Pidilite has consistently been able to charge a 10-15% premium over competitors while remaining one of the industry's lowest-cost producers, resulting in gross margins of around 60% in its core adhesives business.

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Beyond Adhesives

HSBC believes the bigger opportunity lies outside adhesives. The brokerage expects waterproofing chemicals and tile adhesives to become the company's key growth engines over the coming years as housing demand, infrastructure spending and renovation activity continue to rise.

These businesses already account for roughly 25-30% of Pidilite's standalone revenue, and HSBC expects them to grow at two to four times India's GDP growth rate, driven by increasing consumer awareness and low product penetration.

The brokerage also highlighted Pidilite's track record of successfully launching and scaling new categories, saying its "Pioneer" businesses provide additional optionality for future value creation.

HSBC expects Pidilite's revenue and earnings to grow at 13-14% annually between FY26 and FY29. While the brokerage remains constructive on the long-term outlook, it cautioned that slower growth in waterproofing, intensifying competition and a sharp rise in raw material costs remain key risks to its investment thesis.

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