Alpha Box Office Collection Day 13: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Holds Steady

Alpha continues its run at the Indian box office, with the Yash Raj Films spy thriller, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, holding steady in its second week despite slowing collections.

Alpha Continues Its Second Week At The Box Office

Alpha continued its theatrical run on Day 13, collecting an estimated Rs 16 lakh (live) at the Indian box office. With the latest figures, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 55.36 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 65.96 crore, according to a report Sacnilk.

The Hindi film is currently screening across 1,324 shows nationwide and has registered an overall occupancy of 8% on its second Wednesday.

Day-Wise Collection So Far

According to Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 9.25 crore on its first Friday, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday. It earned Rs 3.85 crore on Monday, Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday, Rs 2.85 crore on Wednesday and Rs 2.50 crore on Thursday, taking its first-week total to Rs 47.45 crore.

During its second week, Alpha collected Rs 1.65 crore on Friday, Rs 2.25 crore on Saturday, Rs 2.25 crore on Sunday, Rs 0.75 crore on Monday and Rs 0.85 crore on Tuesday.

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Occupancy In Major Cities

According to Sacnilk, Pune recorded the highest overall occupancy among major markets at 13%, followed by Jaipur (9%) and Hyderabad (7%). National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Kolkata and Chandigarh each reported 5% occupancy, while Surat, Bengaluru and Lucknow registered 4%. Bhopal recorded 3%, and Ahmedabad reported 2% occupancy. Occupancy data for Chennai remained unavailable overall at the time of reporting.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is a spy action thriller from Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, with Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan appearing in key roles. The story follows two elite female agents on a high-stakes mission as they confront dangerous adversaries while navigating a world of espionage and action.

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