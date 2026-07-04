Month After Appointment, TMC State President Chandrima Bhattacharya Resigns And Meets Rebel Faction

In another setback for Mamata Banerjee, Chandrima Bhattacharya, the West Bengal president of the Trinamool Congress, resigned from all party posts on Saturday.

Bhattacharya also withdrew from being the authorised signatory of the TMC and all other related organisations with respect to the accounts maintained in different banks.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the post of State President of All India Trinamool Congress, which was conferred on me in the meeting at Kalighat on 03.06.2025. I also hereby resign from all other posts which I hold at present," Chandrima Bhattacharya said in her resignation letter.

"I also withdraw myself from being your authorised person before the Election Commission of India," she added.

Bhattacharya was appointed as the state president after the TMC lost the assembly election in May. Mamata Banerjee had dissolved all party committees and restructured the TMC on June 3. Bhattacharya had replaced Subrata Bakshi as state president. Long known as one of Mamata Banerjee's closest aides, she held several important portfolios in the TMC government, including health, finance, panchayat and rural development.

Chandrima Bhattacharya Meets Rebel MLAs

Soon after resigning, Chandrima Bhattacharya met the TMC rebel faction at the Bengal Assembly. Ritabrata Banerjee, who leads the faction, has been appointed Leader of Opposition in Assembly despite Mamata Banerjee nominating senior TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay for the post.

Bhattacharya stated in her resignation letter that she will always have the highest regard for Mamata Banerjee.

"Where there is no faith, where there is no trust, it is not possible to work. That is why we resigned," she wrote in her letter.

Bhattacharya's resignation came just a day after rival factions jostled for control of the Trinamool office in Kolkata.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya reacted to the resignation and stated that the people of Bengal do not have any interest in Mamata Banerjee's party anymore. "It doesn't matter anymore which direction the TMC is heading in and which faction is going to take charge of the party. People know TMC has lost its political relevance," he claimed.

The Trinamool Congress has been facing an existential crisis after the exit of several prominent leaders.

Another confidante of Mamata Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, was removed as Chief Whip of the TMC in the Lok Sabha in mid-May after the election results. She rebelled with several members of the party. TMC MP Sayoni Ghosh also joined the rebel faction.

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