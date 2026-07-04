Mumbai Rains: Mayor Ritu Tawde Warns Citizens Against Visiting Seafront Amid High Tide

Heavy rainfall continued over the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Saturday, prompting civic authorities to increase public safety measures. With heavy rains and rising sea levels, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde visited the Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road (South) to monitor the situation and appealed to locals to avoid the Sea coastline.

The inspection took place on 4th July, 2026, when Mumbai was experiencing a high tide of 4.26 meters at 2.50 PM, increasing the risk of strong waves and waterlogging in low-lying areas. The civic administration is consistently observing weather conditions, and they have been recommending people not to move for any non-essential work during heavy rains.

During her visit, the Mayor noticed several people gathered along the seafront in the Worli area despite repeated warnings issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the police. Some individuals were seen sitting on parapet walls and walking close to the shoreline while rough waves crashed against the coast.

Tawde urged the crowd to immediately leave the area and avoid putting themselves at risk. She reminded citizens that the administration has repeatedly advised people not to visit the seafront during heavy rains, as unpredictable waves and slippery surfaces can pose a serious threat to life.

Consequently, the Mumbaikars were also urged by the mayor to cooperate with the civic authorities and follow the advice given till the natural calamity is over. Due to the continuous rainfall, the authorities advised the citizens to stay away from the beaches, promenades and coastal stretches unless it is a must.

Here is footage from the inspection available on the internet, which shows the mayor interacting with the people at the seafront and requesting them to look out for safety as the sightseeing takes a backseat. The visuals underscore the administration's efforts to ensure public safety as Mumbai continues to experience an active monsoon spell accompanied by high tides and rough sea conditions.

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