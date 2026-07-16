SBI Funds Management IPO Live GMP Indicates 16%+ Listing Gains On Final Day Of Subscription

SBI Funds Management IPO continued to attract investor attention on Thursday as the grey market premium remained around Rs 92, indicating an estimated listing premium of 16.03%, according to market observers. The Rs 9,800-crore issue will conclude its subscription today, July 16. Investors are closely tracking demand across retail, NII and QIB categories ahead of listing next week.

The initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Funds Management has been subscribed 3.73 times as of 10:33 a.m. on Thursday. It received bids for 46,46,75,718 shares against 12,45,63,536 offered.

*Day 3 subscription status will be updated at regular intervals

Here's all you need to know about the SBI Funds Management IPO including the latest estimated listing price, issue size, price band, important dates, lot size and more.

SBI Funds Management IPO: Key Points

IPO Size: Rs 9,812.91 crore and comprises only an offer-for-sale of 17.10 crore shares.

Rs 9,812.91 crore and comprises only an offer-for-sale of 17.10 crore shares. Price Band: Rs 545-574 per share

Rs 545-574 per share GMP Today: Rs 92

Rs 92 Estimated Listing Price: Rs 666

Rs 666 Lot Size: 26 shares for retail investors, 14 lots for sNIIs and 68 lots for bNIIs.

26 shares for retail investors, 14 lots for sNIIs and 68 lots for bNIIs. Issue Closing Date: July 16

July 16 Allotment Date: July 17

July 17 Listing Date: July 21

July 21 Registrar: KFin Technologies

Kotak Mahindra Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager.

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SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status Day 2

The IPO was booked 2.77 times on Wednesday. Non-Institutional Investors booked the issue 6.58 times and retail investors subscribed to the issue 1.61 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed to the offer 1.50 times.

SBI Funds Management IPO: What Is Driving Investor Interest?

SBI Funds Management has drawn strong interest due to its association with the trusted SBI brand and its position as one of India's largest asset management companies. The IPO also comes at a time when the country's mutual fund industry continues to expand, supported by rising SIP inflows, increasing retail participation and steady growth in assets under management (AUM). These structural trends have kept the issue firmly on investors' radar despite broader market volatility.

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Use Of Proceeds

SBI Funds Management is not seeking to raise fresh capital through the IPO, which has been launched entirely as an offer-for-sale. As a result, all proceeds from the issue will be received by the existing shareholders offloading their shares.

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About SBI Funds Management

State Bank of India and France-headquartered Amundi are the joint owners of SBI Funds Management. The company manages SBI Mutual Fund.



Financials

The company reported a 20.76% year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 3,067.38 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,540.15 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 22.01% YoY to Rs 4,389.49 crore in FY26 from Rs 3,597.76 crore in FY25.

SBI Funds Management IPO FAQs

What is SBI Funds Management IPO GMP today?

The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the IPO is Rs 92 indicating the stock is trading at a premium of 15.51% in the unofficial market, suggesting positive investor sentiment ahead of listing. However, GMP changes daily based on demand and market conditions, so investors should check the latest updates before making any investment decision.

What is the SBI Funds Management IPO listing date?

The shares of SBI Funds Management are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on July 21, 2026, subject to the completion of the allotment and other regulatory formalities. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on July 17, 2026

What is the SBI Funds Management IPO lot size?

The minimum application size for retail investors is 26 equity shares. At the upper price band of Rs 574 per share, the minimum investment works out to Rs 14,924.

What is the expected listing price of SBI Funds Management IPO?

The expected listing price depends on the prevailing Grey Market Premium. For example, if the GMP is around Rs 88 to Rs 100 and the upper price band is Rs 574, the estimated listing price would be around Rs 662 to Rs 674 per share. Investors should note that this is only an estimate based on grey market activity and the actual listing price may differ.

Is the SBI Funds Management IPO entirely an OFS or does it include a fresh issue?

The SBI Funds Management IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS). Existing shareholders—State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding—are selling part of their stake through the public issue. Since there is no fresh issue of shares, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO; the funds raised will go to the selling shareholders.

Note: GMP is an unofficial indicator of market sentiment and reflects the premium at which IPO shares trade in the grey market before listing. While it may provide an indication of expected listing gains, it is not an official or guaranteed predictor of listing performance

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids

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