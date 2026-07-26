NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards: What Does India Need To Do To Grow At 8-9% — Jayant Sinha And Ramesh Damani Explain

India can achieve sustained economic growth of 8–9%, if it attracts foreign investment, raises domestic investment and aligns itself with major global trends, according to market veteran Ramesh Damani and former Union minister Jayant Sinha.

Speaking at the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026, Damani said India cannot reach 8% growth without stronger foreign capital inflows. He noted that foreign direct investment is increasingly moving into sectors such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence. While India remains behind China in scale and competitiveness, he believes economic leadership is shifting toward Asia as the US market approaches a peak.

Damani also advised investors to remain patient and optimistic despite volatility. Calling the market a “volatile beast,” he said successful investing requires the right temperament, an ability to identify the next trend and a long-term approach. He highlighted compounding and the longevity of returns as powerful benefits for investors who stay invested.

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Sinha said India is operating in an age of disruption in which “mega market forces” have changed. To benefit, the country must position itself on the right side of major investment trends. He stressed the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and China, invest heavily in renewable energy and become globally competitive with both China and the United States.

According to Sinha, India's domestic savings rate is about 30%, but investment must rise to nearly 40% of GDP to support faster growth. He added that India currently invests about $5 billion annually in AI, which is inadequate for global leadership. With substantial international capital available, India must create a stable, competitive and innovation-friendly environment to attract funds.

Their message was clear: higher growth will require capital, technology, energy security, global competitiveness and long-term investing.

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