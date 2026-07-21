NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026: Meet The Nominees For New Economy Leader

NDTV Profit has unveiled the nominees for the Business Leadership Awards 2026, recognising leaders and organisations driving excellence across business, finance, technology, governance and sustainability.

Among the 12 award categories, the New Economy Leader of the Year award recognises new-age companies listed between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2023, evaluated on five equally weighted parameters, including revenue three-year CAGR, profit three-year CAGR, price change three-year CAGR, average revenue over three years and average profit over three years. Each parameter carries a weightage of 20%.

The five nominees for the New Economy Leader of the Year award include Delhivery, CarTrade Tech, Nykaa, PB Fintech, and Eternal.

Eternal — Albinder Dhindsa

Eternal, formerly Zomato, is a Gurugram-based technology company operating across food delivery, quick commerce and events. Its business units include Zomato for food delivery, Blinkit for quick commerce, District for events and Hyperpure for B2B grocery supply.

Albinder Dhindsa took over as chief executive officer of Eternal in February 2026, succeeding founder Deepinder Goyal, who moved to the role of vice chairman.

Eternal posted a revenue CAGR of 97% over three years. Profit CAGR stood at 2.11% in the same period. The stock recorded a price change CAGR of 56% over three years. Average revenue over three years came in at Rs 35,948 crore. Average profit over three years stood at Rs 417 crore.

PB Fintech — Yashish Dahiya

PB Fintech is the Gurugram-based parent company of PolicyBazaar and Paisabazaar. It runs an online marketplace for insurance products and a digital lending platform, covering life, health and general insurance alongside loan and credit card comparison services.

Yashish Dahiya co-founded PolicyBazaar in 2008 and serves as chairman, executive director and chief executive officer of PB Fintech.

PB Fintech posted a revenue CAGR of 38% over three years. Profit CAGR stood at 216.26% in the same period. The stock recorded a price change CAGR of 38% over three years. Average revenue over three years came in at Rs 5,629 crore. Average profit over three years stood at Rs 463 crore.

Delhivery — Sahil Barua

Delhivery is a Gurugram-based logistics and supply chain company. It offers express parcel delivery, part-truckload and full-truckload freight, warehousing and cross-border shipping services. The company also builds supply chain software products, including its OS1 platform and TransportOne transport management system.

Sahil Barua co-founded Delhivery in 2011 and continues to serve as its managing director and chief executive officer.

Delhivery posted a revenue CAGR of 7% over three years. Profit CAGR stood at -27.62% in the same period. The stock recorded a price change CAGR of 9% over three years. Average revenue over three years came in at Rs 8,800 crore. Average profit over three years stood at Rs 31 crore.

CarTrade Tech — Vinay Sanghi

CarTrade Tech operates a multi-channel automotive platform in India. Its brands include CarWale, BikeWale, Shriram Automall and CarTrade Exchange. The company offers services across buying, selling, valuation and financing of new and used vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Vinay Sanghi founded CarTrade in 2009 and has served as its chief executive officer since then. He previously headed Mahindra First Choice Wheels before starting CarTrade.

CarTrade Tech posted a revenue CAGR of 29% over three years. Profit CAGR stood at 294.86% in the same period. The stock recorded a price change CAGR of 65% over three years. Average revenue over three years came in at Rs 685 crore. Average profit over three years stood at Rs 158.7 crore.

Nykaa — Falguni Nayar

Nykaa, formally FSN E-Commerce Ventures, is a Mumbai-based beauty and lifestyle retailer. Its portfolio spans beauty, fashion and wellness brands, including Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man and Nykaa Superstore, alongside owned labels such as Kay Beauty and Dot & Key.

Falguni Nayar founded Nykaa in 2012 after an 18-year career at Kotak Mahindra Capital, where she served as managing director of its institutional equities and investment banking divisions.

Nykaa posted a revenue CAGR of 24% over three years. Profit CAGR stood at 127.45% in the same period. The stock recorded a price change CAGR of 29% over three years. Average revenue over three years came in at Rs 8,630 crore. Average profit over three years stood at Rs 110 crore.

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