BSNL Q1 Results: Net Loss Narrows Sequentially To Rs 1,280 Crore; Revenue Up 2%

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,280 crore for the April-June quarter of FY27, widening from Rs 1,007 crore in the year-ago period as expenses grew faster than revenue, according to a report.

However, the loss narrowed from Rs 1,419 crore reported in the March quarter, the Mint reported, citing the company's financial statements.

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BSNL's financials for FY26 have been restated following the merger of Bharat Broadband Network Ltd (BBNL) with the telecom operator. Excluding BBNL, BSNL had reported a net loss of Rs 1,269 crore in the March quarter.

Total expenses increased 5.5% year-on-year to Rs 7,242.5 crore during Q1. Employee costs rose 1.8% to Rs 1,974.5 crore, while network expenses jumped 28% annually to Rs 1,761 crore.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 9.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,394.5 crore, although they declined sequentially. Revenue from operations rose 4.2% year-on-year and 2% sequentially to Rs 5,306 crore.

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The consumer mobility segment recorded 12% annual growth to Rs 2,282 crore but declined 7.5% from the previous quarter. Enterprise services revenue also grew 12% annually to Rs 1,736 crore, while consumer fixed access revenue fell 14.5% year-on-year but surged 29.5% sequentially to Rs 1,290 crore.

The results come as BSNL accelerates the rollout of its indigenous 4G network and begins deploying 5G services in Delhi. The company had installed 105,290 indigenous 4G sites by April-end, according to its response to a parliamentary panel.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said BSNL's enterprise, mobility and consumer fixed-access businesses continue to drive growth, while average revenue per user rose to around Rs 102.7 in Q1 from Rs 100 at the end of FY26.

TRAI data showed BSNL's total mobile subscriber base at 93 million at the end of June, while its active subscriber base has been declining.

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