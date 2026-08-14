After Kirpan Attack, Sukhbir Badal Says No One Will Be Allowed To Disturb Punjab's Peace

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday described the Kirpan attack on him by a member of the Nihang order in Maharashtra's Nanded as a "larger conspiracy" aimed at taking control of the situation in Punjab and disturbing peace in the state.

Speaking to reporters after being discharged from the hospital, Badal said that the attackers' ultimate goal was to seize control of Punjab's political and social landscape and disrupt communal harmony, especially with the 2027 Assembly elections approaching.

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He also mentioned that SAD is unafraid and would not bow to those seeking to disrupt peace in the state. "Their mission is to take control of the situation in Punjab and disturb the peace, which, as President of Akali Dal, I will never allow. Both times they attacked me in the holiest places," Badal said.

Badal added that the party remained deeply committed to protecting Punjab's pride, brotherhood and progress, and that maintaining religious and communal harmony continued to be the SAD's highest priority.

"I have never been scared, nor am I afraid now. Shiromani Akali Dal is committed to the brotherhood and pride of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal can make any sacrifice, but Punjab's progress and communal and religious harmony are our top priority," he said.

A 90-Minute Surgery

Badal underwent surgery lasting close to 90 minutes after being attacked with a Kirpan by a member of the Nihang order inside Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat, on the outskirts of Maharashtra's Nanded town, on Thursday; doctors treating him said he was stable and out of danger.

Following the attack, Badal was rushed to Yashosai Hospital, where doctors operated on him. He was discharged on Friday and was expected to be flown to Punjab later in the day, according to an official.

This is the second attempt on Badal's life in recent years; in December 2024, he managed to survive an assassination attempt at the Golden Temple entrance.

Accused Identified As A Long-Time Sewadar At The Gurdwara

According to police, the accused, Jaspal Singh, attacked Badal inside the gurdwara, though investigators are yet to establish a motive behind the assault. Singh, aged between 60 and 62, holds degrees in commerce and law and is based in Pune with his family, as reported by India Today.

He had reportedly served as a sewadar, or volunteer, at the gurdwara for the past two years and was living alone in Nanded at the time of the attack.

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The Mudkhed police station has registered a case against Singh under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 353 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 4/25 of the Arms Act.

He has also been booked for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and for voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant to deter them from performing their duty.

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