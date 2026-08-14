Wall Street To Retreat From Record? Three Reasons Why US Stock Market Futures Are Mixed

US stock futures traded mixed before the opening bell on Friday, August 14, with Nasdaq 100 and S&P500 futures in green a day after Wall Street traders drove stocks higher and bond yields fell as inflation moderated raising possibility that the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates next month.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.22% to $ 30,255.5, S&P500 futures were up 0.06% at $7,827.5, while Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.15% at $ 53,853 by 6:03 am ET or 4:44 pm IST.

US Futures remained choppy against the backdrop of several cues, including a rally in chip stocks, and drop in oil prices.

Here are three reasons why US stock futures are mixed today:

Oil Prices Rose

Dow Jones Industrial Average Index Futures primarily remained in red as oil prices jumped after the US warned to levy multiple economic measures on Iran with the aim to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Brent neared $88 a barrel after dropping 2.2% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $82. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Newsmax the US will apply economic pressure “like the world has never seen,” while continuing its naval blockade of Iran's ports.

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Chip Stocks Surge

Nasdaq 100 Futures rose after US semiconductor stocks rallied in pre-market trading today as SanDisk, Micron Technology and Intel gained as investors remained positive on artificial intelligence-linked technology stocks following a strong recovery in the sector.

SanDisk shares rose 5.89% to $1,618.17 in pre-market trading, while Micron Technology gained 2.89% to $978. Intel shares advanced 1.93% to $106.57. The gains come after a strong session for semiconductor stocks on Thursday, when renewed optimism around artificial intelligence and robust technology earnings lifted the Nasdaq 100 by 1.15%.



Lack Of Earnings Boost

S&P 500 futures stayed flat amid a lack of fresh earnings boost, days after strong corporate earnings reflected positively in the benchmark. While strong earnings season has provided support to equities, investors are expected to focus in upcoming economic data and the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

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