Apple Shifts China Strategy, Teams Up With Alibaba To Train Own AI Models: Report

Apple has trained a large language model specifically for the Chinese market with support from Alibaba, marking a shift in the company's approach to artificial intelligence in China, Reuters reported on Friday.

The model was developed in partnership with Alibaba and could give Apple greater control over the AI features offered on its devices in China, where US-based services such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude are not available. Apple and Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The development comes as Apple prepares to launch its Apple Intelligence suite in China in the coming months. China's Cyberspace Administration registered Apple's generative AI service in July, clearing a major regulatory hurdle for its rollout.

Under the approved agreement, Alibaba's Qwen model is expected to be integrated into Apple intelligence across compatible iPhones, iPads, Macs and vision pro devices in China

Apple's decision to train its own China-specific model could allow the company to combine its proprietary AI technology with locally approved models and services. The exact role of the new model alongside Alibaba's Qwen and other Chinese AI technology remains unclear, Reuters reported.

The move comes as Apple seeks to strengthen its position in China's highly competitive smartphone market. According to IDC, China's smartphone shipments fell 4.3% year-on-year to about 66 million units in the second quarter of 2026. Apple was only one of two major manufacturers to record growth, with shipments rising 24.4% and its market share reaching 18.1%. Huawei remained the market leader with a 22.6% share.

Apple's partnership with Alibaba was first publicly confirmed in February 2025, when Alibaba Chairman JoeTsai said the companies had chosen to work together on AI for Apple's Chinese devices. The rollout was subsequently delayed as the companies worked through China's regulatory requirements.

Apple also recently enabled eligible Mac users in mainland China to connect Alibaba's Qwen service with Siri and Writing tools, highlighting the company's growing reliance on local AI technology as it prepares to bring Apple Intelligence to Chinese consumers.

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