Congress Raises China Border Concerns, Seeks Answers From Modi, Shah On Patrolling

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday raised concerns over reports that China was trying to move further into Arunachal Pradesh, saying the developments reminded him of the 2020 Galwan clash.

“After Galwan, now Arunachal Pradesh? Disturbing reports suggest that China is attempting to push further into areas in Arunachal Pradesh, an inalienable part of our nation. This demands immediate answers from the Modi Govt,” Kharge said in a post on X.

He raised poignant questions, asking whether the People's Liberation Army had expanded its presence near Taksing and whether India had lost regular access to Shera-5, a designated Patrolling Point.

He also asked why Indian patrolling was reportedly restricted during winter in the sector while the PLA maintained a year-round presence, and why traditional grazing and hunting grounds used by local communities were becoming inaccessible.

Kharge further asked whether the pre-May 2020 status quo in Eastern Ladakh had been fully restored, accusing the BJP of "hiding facts" about the ground situation and demanding that Parliament be taken into confidence on whether India retains full access to all areas and patrolling points it held before May 2020.

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Referring to the 2020 Galwan clash, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given China a "clean chit," which he said had emboldened Beijing's "transgressions."

He said the Prime Minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah "must answer the nation," while adding that the party had "complete faith" in the capability of the Indian armed forces.

The remarks followed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim on Thursday that China had stopped Indian troops from patrolling certain areas along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh, and that the government was trying to "hide it."

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday that India considers matters related to the China border as "most serious," asserting that maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC remains of "utmost importance" to the trajectory of bilateral ties.

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China, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that the situation along the Sino-India border was "generally stable at the moment," while declining to comment on reports of stepped-up Chinese military activity near Arunachal Pradesh.

The Centre has not issued an official statement on the specific claims raised by the Congress.

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