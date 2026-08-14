Iran President To Visit India As BRICS Takes Centre Stage

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to visit New Delhi in September to attend the upcoming BRICS Summit, marking a significant engagement between India and Iran.

ANI reported that Iranian sources confirmed Pezeshkian's participation in the summit, which will be hosted by India under its 2026 BRICS chairship.

India will host the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 chairship. The summit is set to be held in the national capital under the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". India assumed the BRICS chairship from Brazil at the beginning of 2026.

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Pezeshkian's visit will come against the backdrop of deepening engagement between New Delhi and Tehran on regional and bilateral issues. The Iranian president last met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024, where the two leaders discussed bilateral and regional matters.

According to media reports, Iran became a full member of BRICS in 2024 along with Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia joined the grouping in 2025, taking its total number of full members to 11.

The planned visit also comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited India in June to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting and called for a greater Indian role in de-escalating the conflict.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi after the meeting, Araghchi said there was no military solution to the crisis and that a negotiated settlement remained the only viable way forward.

"We will welcome any constructive role by India," Araghchi said, signalling Tehran's openness to India's diplomatic engagement.

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Araghchi also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, where he said Iran remained a reliable partner for friendly nations on commercial security and reaffirmed Tehran's position on the Strait of Hormuz.

Pezeshkian's planned Delhi visit comes as West Asia remains caught in a precarious stalemate following the eruption of hostilities on February 28 involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

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