Adani Energy Buys Vizag Power From REC Power; Shares Jump 2%

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions rose nearly 2% on Friday after the company announced an agreement to acquire Vizag Power Transmission Limited from REC Power Transmission Company.

Adani Energy Solutions said the acquisition is aimed at strengthening its strategy of creating shareholder value through both organic and inorganic opportunities.

The company said Vizag Power Transmission Limited (VPTL) has been planned to facilitate the integration and supply of power to proposed Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia projects in the Vizag region. These projects are expected to generate an estimated power demand of around 4,500 MW, making the transmission infrastructure strategically important for the development of the planned green energy ecosystem in the region.

VPTL was incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi, on February 16, 2026.

Earlier Rs 8,500 Crore Order Win

The acquisition comes after Adani Energy Solutions had earlier announced an order win worth Rs 8,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The latest transaction adds to the company's presence in the transmission infrastructure space and is aligned with the expected growth in electricity demand from emerging industrial and green-energy projects.

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Adani Energy Solutions Share Price

The stock rose as much as 2.48% to Rs 1,622.20 during the session before paring gains. It was trading 1.95% higher at Rs 1,613.90 as of 3:11 p.m. The stock has declined 1.01% over the past week and 4.53% over the last month. However, it remains up 54.21% year-to-date and has gained 108% over the past year.

The Vizag power acquisition marks another inorganic opportunity for Adani Energy Solutions as the company looks to expand its transmission portfolio and participate in the infrastructure requirements of emerging energy-intensive projects.

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