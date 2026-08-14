Fugitive Drug Kingpin Virender Singh Basoya Brought Back From UAE

In a significant victory for India's counter-narcotics operations, law enforcement agencies have secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Basoya, the alleged mastermind behind a multi-crore international drug trafficking network, was brought back to face trial following sustained inter-agency coordination and diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.

The operation was spearheaded by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in close coordination with central security agencies, international policing channels, and the UAE authorities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the extradition as a "new milestone" in the government's ruthless approach towards dismantling drug syndicates.

His return was achieved through a dual "top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top" investigative approach.

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“Creating a new milestone in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics, the NCB secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE. By tracing the criminal through a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law,” he posted on X.

Basoya had fled the country to evade arrest after his involvement emerged in one of the largest cocaine and synthetic drug busts in Indian history. His criminal network came under intense scrutiny following a series of massive drug seizures by the Delhi Police in October 2024.

Delhi Police recovered 208 kg of cocaine valued at around Rs 2,080 crore from a rented shop in West Delhi in October 2024.

The consignment was concealed in plastic snack packets carrying labels such as ‘Tasty Treat' and ‘Chatpata Mixture'. Around 20 to 25 packets had been packed into cartons and stored inside the small, narrow premises in the Ramesh Nagar area.

Investigators linked the seizure to an earlier operation in which 562 kg of drugs, estimated to be worth more than Rs 5,000 crore, was recovered from Mahipalpur in southwest Delhi.

The NCB has taken Basoya into custody, with the accused set to appear before a special court in New Delhi. His custodial questioning could give investigators fresh information about other operatives and help break up the wider multi-crore network.

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