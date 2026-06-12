Trouble For Pranit More: Case Filed Against Comedian, Himanshu Jangra Over Rs 370 Biryani Row

The Maharashtra Cyber Police have registered a case against stand-up comedian Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar, and others for allegedly disseminating "obscene and objectionable" content across social media platforms. The accused have been formally summoned to record their statements, officials told PTI.

The controversy stems from viral clips of a Gurugram comedy show hosted by More. In one segment, Jangra recounted a date where he spent Rs 370 on biryani and subsequently demanded sexual favours from a woman in exchange, a remark More laughed at. Another clip featured Dr Pawar making highly disrespectful comments regarding medical cadavers and deceased male bodies used for educational purposes.

According to cyber officials, the offensive material was published on YouTube and Instagram to deliberately drive up viewership. Following a preliminary probe, the Nodal Cyber Police Station registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

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The issue has also drawn national outrage. The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the footage, summoning both More and Jangra. Furthermore, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed the Haryana Director General of Police to take swift action and submit a report within seven days. While both men have since issued public apologies, and More deactivated his Instagram account, legal proceedings are moving forward, as per PTI.

In light of the incident, Maharashtra Cyber issued a public advisory urging digital influencers and content creators to comply with legal frameworks. Authorities also warned citizens against downloading or resharing the controversial clips, noting that circulating obscene content could invite strict prosecution under IT and criminal laws.

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