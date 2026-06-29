Obsession OTT Release: How To Watch Curry Barker's Horror Blockbuster In India?

After emerging as one of 2026's biggest surprise box office successes, Obsession, which hit Indian theatres on May 29, is now gearing up for its digital debut. The film's massive global run has also put first-time filmmaker and YouTube creator Curry Barker in the spotlight.

Cast And Crew

The 26-year old Curry Barker first became popular online through his comedy-horror YouTube videos before Obsession happened. The project is backed by producer Jason Blum under Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. The film stars Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson and Megan Lawless in key roles.

What Is The Story?

The story follows Bear, a shy teenager who uses a mysterious "One Wish Willow" stick in the hope of winning over his crush, Nikki. However, his wish soon turns into a nightmare as Nikki becomes dangerously obsessed with him, unleashing a series of terrifying supernatural events.

Blending psychological horror with supernatural elements, the film explores themes of obsession, emotional control and toxic desire.

Box Office Success

The supernatural horror thriller impressed both critics and moviegoers during its theatrical run, turning a small independent production into a global phenomenon. It holds a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Made on a reported budget of $750,000 (under $1 million), the horror thriller has gone on to earn more than $370 million worldwide, making it one of the most profitable horror films in recent years.

After completing five weeks in theatres in India, the film has collected Rs 97.59 crore gross and Rs 81.95 crore net. It now needs just over Rs 2.4 crore to cross the Rs 100 crore gross mark.

Curry Barker On Obsession India

Speaking to Variety India, Barker admitted he never expected the film to become such a huge success, especially in India. "I definitely did not expect Obsession to be a big hit in India. I didn't expect it to be a big hit anywhere, really," he said.

The filmmaker added, "You hope and dream that your movie is successful and that it resonates with people. But I can't believe what it's doing. We made this movie for nothing, and I can't believe the recognition it's getting."

Barker also said he has enjoyed watching the comedy videos, memes and fan art created by Indian audiences inspired by the film.

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How To Watch Obsession On OTT?

After extending its theatrical run due to its exceptional box office performance, Obsession is finally making its digital debut in India.

The Hollywood supernatural horror thriller will be available to rent on Prime Video from June 29 or June 30.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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